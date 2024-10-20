SCUTTLEBUTT

Undersecretary’s eye roll exposes tension with new boss

The animosity from the undersecretary of the department is hard to miss, especially in how he treats his new boss.

During an ambush interview with the media, it was painfully clear that the undersecretary was uncomfortable with the new secretary’s installation. He rolled his eyes so dramatically when asked if the new chief deserved the position that it could almost qualify as an Olympic event. When pressed further, he simply snapped, “Tanungin nyo siya!” (ask the secretary!) as if that would magically resolve everything.

Having spent decades in the department, one might think the undersecretary was a shoo-in for the top spot. Instead, the newbie — handpicked for the role — managed to edge him out, despite his extensive knowledge, hard work, and dedication.

One insider noted, “The new secretary is deserving, but the other undersecretary should be next in line.” Another chimed in with a shrug, “Wala tayong magagawa, siya ang malapit sa kusina.” (There’s nothing we can do; he/she is close to the kitchen.)

Because, of course, we’re all just here for a cooking show, where favoritism is the secret ingredient in every recipe for success.