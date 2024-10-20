Safety of Chinese nationals in Phl pressed

The Chinese Embassy in Manila called on the Philippine government to ensure the safety of their citizens in the country following the killing of a Chinese man in a restaurant in Makati City.

In a statement released late Saturday, the embassy said it had been informed of a “serious criminal case,” referring to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Chinese citizen by another Chinese national.

“The Embassy encourages the Philippine authorities to intensify efforts to swiftly apprehend the perpetrator and ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and their property in the Philippines,” the statement read.

According to the embassy, it immediately activated its emergency response mechanism and provided assistance to the Philippine police in the investigation.

“On top of that, the Embassy is also providing consular assistance to and advancing necessary post-incident arrangements for the family of the deceased Chinese citizen,” it said.

The embassy said that it expects effective measures to be taken “to ensure the safety and legitimate rights of Chinese citizens in the Philippines and cases involving Chinese nationals be handled in a fair and just manner.”

“Particularly those serious criminal cases involving Chinese citizens should be expedited in investigation and resolution. The Embassy has also dispatched officials for visitation of Chinese citizens in detention, provided essential living supplies, and facilitated positive progress in cases where Chinese citizens are implicated,” it said.

The embassy stressed that law enforcement cooperation is an “important component” of China-Philippines relations as it “plays an irreplaceable role in ensuring the safety of life and property of people of both countries and promoting their well-being.”

“In the particular cooperation with the Philippine [authorities], we’d emphasize that the Chinese law prohibits any form of gambling,” it said.

“We welcome the Philippines’ decision to totally ban POGOs and crack down on POGOs still in operation and their relevant criminal activities,” it added.

Since last July, the embassy noted that approximately 140 Chinese nationals associated with POGOs have been repatriated though their collaboration with the Philippine government.

“In accordance with the consensus between the two sides, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines will maintain close communication and cooperation with relevant Philippine departments and agencies to further strengthen law enforcement cooperation between the two countries, vigorously combat transnational crimes, and better ensure the safety and security of citizens from both nations,” it said.