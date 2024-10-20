QC Vice Mayor Sotto recognized abroad

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto’s humanitarian advocacy and dedication to work as people’s public servants have been recognized abroad.

Sotto was among the awardees as Asia’s Most Outstanding Public Servant and Innovative Vice Mayor of the Year by the Malaysia Business Leaders and Innovators Award (MBLIA).

MBLIA recognizes outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the business landscape, entrepreneurship, and individuals who have demonstrated exemplar service in their respective field in Southeast Asia.

The QC Vice Mayor was invited to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on October 12 to deliver an inspirational message in the said event where he showcased the QC’s humanitarian initiatives in addressing housing issues and providing quality and accessible healthcare.

He also shared the locality’s financial assistance and protected the vulnerable by expanding social services by way of legislation.

Sotto, who is in his third and final term, presides over the 22nd QC Council, which was likewise recognized as Asia’s Most Outstanding and Innovative City Legislative Council of the Year.

In his two terms as Vice Mayor, Sotto introduced service-oriented programs that benefitted the constituents, especially the poor.

His Small Income Generating Assistance (SIGA) program has been praised by beneficiaries who were selected from the city’s poorest in the six districts.

The vice mayor’s office provided them capital for them to wisely spend the amount in any income-generating business that will help uplift their living condition.

Under its health care program, personnel of the vice mayor’s office have been going around the city’s districts to conduct free vaccinations and medical consultations amidst the rising cases of pertussis or whopping cough, particularly children.

The city’s Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBRDP) has helped persons who used drugs mend their ways as they were given extra importance towards a new path free from the clutches of illegal drugs.

Sotto also serves as Quezon City Anti-Drug Abuse Advisory Council (QCADAAC) co-chairman.