QC vice mayor recognized

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto’s humanitarian advocacy and dedication to public service have been recognized on the international stage.

This comes as Sotto was awarded Asia’s Most Outstanding Public Servant and Innovative Vice Mayor of the Year by the Malaysia Business Leaders and Innovators Award (MBLIA).

MBLIA honors individuals who have made significant contributions to business, entrepreneurship, and public service in Southeast Asia.

The vice mayor was invited to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last 12 October to deliver an inspirational message at the MBLIA awards ceremony where he showcased Quezon City’s humanitarian initiatives in addressing housing issues, providing quality healthcare and offering financial assistance to vulnerable citizens.

Sotto, who is serving his third and final term as vice mayor, presides over the 22nd Quezon City Council, which was also recognized as Asia’s Most Outstanding and Innovative City Legislative Council of the Year.

During his two terms as vice mayor, Sotto has introduced numerous service-oriented programs that have benefited constituents, particularly the poor.

Also, his Small Income Generating Assistance program has been praised by beneficiaries who were selected from the city’s poorest districts.

The vice mayor’s office has also provided healthcare services, including free vaccinations and medical consultations, to address rising cases of pertussis. The city’s Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program has helped individuals struggling with drug addiction find a path to recovery.

Sotto also serves as co-chairman of the Quezon City Anti-Drug Abuse Advisory Council.