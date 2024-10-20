PNP urges: Address organizational flaws

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is appealing to lawmakers for the amendment of Republic Act 6975 or the law establishing the PNP, to address what he considers its organizational flaws.

PNP chief Police General Rommel Marbil on Sunday made the call as he stressed that there is a need to transition the PNP into a “flatter, more streamlined structure,” for swifter decision-making, especially during emergencies, improved accountability and better communication across all ranks.

‘The world is changing fast, and so should the PNP.’

“The current hierarchical system often slows down decision-making, particularly in critical situations where prompt responses are vital,” Marbil said, adding that decentralizing the PNP would reduce delays and enhance operational efficiency as it empowers lower-ranking officers to make localized decisions.

“This kind of structure encourages leadership and initiative at all levels, inspiring creativity and innovation in tackling the country’s security challenges,” Marbil said. “The world is changing fast, and so should the PNP.”

To recall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in July vetoed the proposed measure seeking PNP organizational reforms “because the provisions run counter to administrative policy and efficiency.’’