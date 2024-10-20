PNP reshuffles metro police leaders

The Northern Police District (NPD) has a new district director following a recent reshuffle of top Philippine National Police (PNP) officials.

P/Col. Josefino Ligan, formerly the deputy director for Administration of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)-Eastern Police District (EPD), has taken over the reins of the NPD, replacing P/Brig. Gen. Rizalito Gapas.

Gapas, who served as NPD district director since July 2023, will now serve as the officer-in-charge of the office of the deputy commander of the Area Police Command in Northern Luzon.

The turnover ceremony was attended by P/Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr., the deputy regional director for Operations of NCRPO and Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval.

In his farewell speech, the outgoing NPD district director expressed his gratitude to the police officers he worked with and acknowledged the routine rotation of officials within the organization.

He also stressed that the key to success lies in knowing how to work effectively, regardless of leadership changes.

Ligan, for his part commended Gapas for his exemplary leadership in the NPD, which covers the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela as he also pledged to serve with commitment and integrity and to continue the culture of growth and innovation within the NPD.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Police District will be headed by P/Col. Villamor Tuliao.

PNP chief Police General Rommel Marbil stated that the reshuffle of generals is crucial for creating a responsive and strategic police force to ensure public safety. Additionally, at least 1,300 police officers with familial ties to candidates running for public office have been reassigned to different police units to prevent any potential influence on the upcoming midterm polls.