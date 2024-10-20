Pampanga appeals help over Sapangbato Watershed issue

Angeles City, Pampanga — Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. has called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to intervene in the growing issue of illegal structures within the Sapangbato Watershed Protection Area.

In a letter to DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, Lazatin requested the agency’s assistance in taking immediate action, including issuing cease-and-desist orders, investigating violations, and removing unauthorized structures.

The mayor also expressed concern over the increasing number of illegal structures being built in the upland areas of the watershed, which can lead to landslides, soil erosion and degradation of natural resources.

He also cited that these structures violate Section 15 of Presidential Decree 705 (Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines).

Lazatin stressed the critical importance of preserving the Sapangbato Watershed for the future of Angeles City and its surrounding communities as he highlighted the city’s vulnerability to flooding during the rainy season, which could be exacerbated by deforestation in the watershed.

To address the issue, Lazatin has partnered with the Abacan River and Angeles Watershed-Advocacy Council Inc. (ARAW-ACI) to reforest the area and protect the water aquifer.

The initiative has involved planting over 100,000 trees with the support of various organizations, including Converge ICT Solutions, Angeles City Water District, Balibago Waterworks System, Porac Bank and others.

By working together with the DENR and other stakeholders, Mayor Lazatin aims to ensure the protection of the Sapangbato Watershed and mitigate the risks posed by illegal structures.