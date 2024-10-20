One Piece fans react to 25th anniversary special, 'Fan Letter'

Fans of One Piece, one of the longest-running anime of all time, have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to rave about the 25th anniversary special episode titled Fan Letter, which aired on 20 October, 2024, in Japan. The newly-aired episode has already been widely praised for offbeat perspective, shifting the focus from the main storyline to the lives of ordinary people in the show's setting.

Adapted from the One Piece novel Straw Hat Stories by Tomohito Ohsaki, the special explores the experiences of common folk caught up in the conflicts between the Pirates and the World Government.