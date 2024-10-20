One Piece fans react to 25th anniversary special, 'Fan Letter'

Fans of One Piece, one of the longest-running anime of all time, have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to rave about the 25th anniversary special episode titled Fan Letter, which aired on 20 October, 2024, in Japan. The newly-aired episode has already been widely praised for offbeat perspective, shifting the focus from the main storyline to the lives of ordinary people in the show's setting.
Adapted from the One Piece novel Straw Hat Stories by Tomohito Ohsaki, the special explores the experiences of common folk caught up in the conflicts between the Pirates and the World Government.
Another X user noted that the title of the special was apt, given how the show's heart and appreciation of the fanbase was reflected in the episode.
The special's director, Megumi Ishitani, was also singled out for praise. Ishitani is a veteran of the industry and has directed and storyboarded several episodes.
With the show that boasts over 1,100 episodes soon entering a hiatus slated to last until April 2025, One Piece Fan Letter has given fans of the franchise something to cherish and re-watch in the meantime.
Unfortunately, Filipino fans may have to wait to watch the special, as it is currently unavailable for streaming in the country.