NEXTGEN PLAYS IT FORWARD

The City of Manila is one of the most celebrated cultural and heritage spots in the history of the Philippines. Historically, it was a melting pot of culture, art and commerce, boasting heritage sites such as Intramuros, the famed walled city that witnessed some of the most important events shaping the Philippines.

Today, NextGeneration Advocate Foundation PH Inc. (NextGen), a non-stock, non-government organization focused on advocating for sustainable community development through tourism, among other initiatives, has turned its attention to revitalizing Intramuros. Working hand-in-hand with the Office of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and the Intramuros Administration, NextGen aims to transform Intramuros into a model sustainable community thriving through cultural and tourism development. In addition to this, NextGen also advocates for marginalized Filipino youth by partnering with Life Project for Youth (LP4Y), an international organization that empowers young adults aged 17-24 who are grappling with extreme poverty and social exclusion through education.