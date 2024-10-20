NEXTGEN PLAYS IT FORWARD

The City of Manila is one of the most celebrated cultural and heritage spots in the history of the Philippines. Historically, it was a melting pot of culture, art and commerce, boasting heritage sites such as Intramuros, the famed walled city that witnessed some of the most important events shaping the Philippines.
Today, NextGeneration Advocate Foundation PH Inc. (NextGen), a non-stock, non-government organization focused on advocating for sustainable community development through tourism, among other initiatives, has turned its attention to revitalizing Intramuros. Working hand-in-hand with the Office of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and the Intramuros Administration, NextGen aims to transform Intramuros into a model sustainable community thriving through cultural and tourism development. In addition to this, NextGen also advocates for marginalized Filipino youth by partnering with Life Project for Youth (LP4Y), an international organization that empowers young adults aged 17-24 who are grappling with extreme poverty and social exclusion through education.
This year, NextGen organized Play It Forward — a fundraising golf tournament that brought together a dedicated group of advocates, including business leaders, community members and philanthropists, to support two organizations: the Intramuros Administration and LP4Y. This initiative is part of NextGen’s continuing commitment to take an active role in transforming communities positively.
“Our mission at NextGen is to help build an inclusive future where every young Filipino is empowered to reach their full potential and contribute to a sustainable and progressive nation,” says NextGen president Nadia Mirani Uttamchandani.
Presented by San Miguel Corporation and Acrocity, the tournament was held at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Cabuyao, Laguna, and attracted a record pool of 180 golfers, raising over P30 million in donations. The funds will be used to support NextGen’s core advocacies: disaster relief, youth empowerment and sustainable community development.
Last year, NextGen and its partners raised P16 million, directly impacting over 37,000 Filipinos. These funds supported disaster relief efforts that helped nearly 8,000 families, the rehabilitation of the Pasig River, feeding programs for around 5,000 children through Feeding Metro Manila and health, wellness and charity drives for approximately 2,500 women and children in remote areas.
“Since we started, we’ve shown that together, we can achieve so much more. We’re dedicated to strengthening our disaster relief efforts by building strong partnerships and staying ready to act when it matters most. We’re also focused on empowering the next generation with skills and opportunities to lead, while working towards food security and better health for all,” shares NextGen vice president Paolo Martel.
Since 2022, NextGen has been collaborating with like-minded institutions to empower communities and build a more progressive Philippines. #ParaSaNextGen.
Learn more about NextGen’s nation-building efforts by visiting www.parasanextgen.org/ or by following them on Facebook or Instagram with the handle @parasanextgen.