SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOCIAL SET

NEXTGEN PLAYS IT FORWARD

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos with NextGen president Nadia Uttamchandani.
First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos with NextGen president Nadia Uttamchandani.Photographs by luis espiritu for the Daily Tribune
Published on

The City of Manila is one of the most celebrated cultural and heritage spots in the history of the Philippines. Historically, it was a melting pot of culture, art and commerce, boasting heritage sites such as Intramuros, the famed walled city that witnessed some of the most important events shaping the Philippines.

Today, NextGeneration Advocate Foundation PH Inc. (NextGen), a non-stock, non-government organization focused on advocating for sustainable community development through tourism, among other initiatives, has turned its attention to revitalizing Intramuros. Working hand-in-hand with the Office of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and the Intramuros Administration, NextGen aims to transform Intramuros into a model sustainable community thriving through cultural and tourism development. In addition to this, NextGen also advocates for marginalized Filipino youth by partnering with Life Project for Youth (LP4Y), an international organization that empowers young adults aged 17-24 who are grappling with extreme poverty and social exclusion through education.

Amanda Banson, James Ugarte, Luisa Banson, Louie Banson and Caress Banson.
Amanda Banson, James Ugarte, Luisa Banson, Louie Banson and Caress Banson.
Anton Banson and Alfonso Bigeriego.
Anton Banson and Alfonso Bigeriego.
Cara Manglapus-Manotoc and Marika Maglapus-Ledesma.
Cara Manglapus-Manotoc and Marika Maglapus-Ledesma.
Hosts Dominic Uy and Aziza Mondobedo.
Hosts Dominic Uy and Aziza Mondobedo.

This year, NextGen organized Play It Forward — a fundraising golf tournament that brought together a dedicated group of advocates, including business leaders, community members and philanthropists, to support two organizations: the Intramuros Administration and LP4Y. This initiative is part of NextGen’s continuing commitment to take an active role in transforming communities positively.

“Our mission at NextGen is to help build an inclusive future where every young Filipino is empowered to reach their full potential and contribute to a sustainable and progressive nation,” says NextGen president Nadia Mirani Uttamchandani.

Kei Tiu Laurel-De Jesus, Joseph Lo, Miggy Gonzalez, Jarred Gullas and Paolo del Rosario.
Kei Tiu Laurel-De Jesus, Joseph Lo, Miggy Gonzalez, Jarred Gullas and Paolo del Rosario.
Lui Calvano, Roland Ros and Rexy Dorado.
Lui Calvano, Roland Ros and Rexy Dorado.
Nena and Rico Tantoco.
Nena and Rico Tantoco.
Paolo Martel, Martin Araneta and Piku Uttamchandani.
Paolo Martel, Martin Araneta and Piku Uttamchandani.

Presented by San Miguel Corporation and Acrocity, the tournament was held at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Cabuyao, Laguna, and attracted a record pool of 180 golfers, raising over P30 million in donations. The funds will be used to support NextGen’s core advocacies: disaster relief, youth empowerment and sustainable community development.

Last year, NextGen and its partners raised P16 million, directly impacting over 37,000 Filipinos. These funds supported disaster relief efforts that helped nearly 8,000 families, the rehabilitation of the Pasig River, feeding programs for around 5,000 children through Feeding Metro Manila and health, wellness and charity drives for approximately 2,500 women and children in remote areas.

NextGen Play it Forward 2024 overall champion Vince Ngo.
NextGen Play it Forward 2024 overall champion Vince Ngo.
Cebu Landmasters chief operating officer and vice president Franco Soberano, Nala Woman founder AiAi Garcia, Michael Diaz Cancio, NextGen’s Bea Vega Cancio and Martin Simancik.
Cebu Landmasters chief operating officer and vice president Franco Soberano, Nala Woman founder AiAi Garcia, Michael Diaz Cancio, NextGen’s Bea Vega Cancio and Martin Simancik.
NextGen Golf committee chair Paolo Tantoco.
NextGen Golf committee chair Paolo Tantoco.
Nicole Asencio
Nicole Asencio
San Miguel Corporation’s Jacob Ang, NextGen Golf committee chairman Paolo Tantoco, overall champion Vince Ngo, WCK Holdings COO Caesar Wong Chu King, WCK and Acrocity’s Angelo Wong Chu King and Keith Wong Chu King.
San Miguel Corporation’s Jacob Ang, NextGen Golf committee chairman Paolo Tantoco, overall champion Vince Ngo, WCK Holdings COO Caesar Wong Chu King, WCK and Acrocity’s Angelo Wong Chu King and Keith Wong Chu King.

“Since we started, we’ve shown that together, we can achieve so much more. We’re dedicated to strengthening our disaster relief efforts by building strong partnerships and staying ready to act when it matters most. We’re also focused on empowering the next generation with skills and opportunities to lead, while working towards food security and better health for all,” shares NextGen vice president Paolo Martel.

Since 2022, NextGen has been collaborating with like-minded institutions to empower communities and build a more progressive Philippines. #ParaSaNextGen.

Learn more about NextGen’s nation-building efforts by visiting www.parasanextgen.org/ or by following them on Facebook or Instagram with the handle @parasanextgen.

NextGeneration Advocate Foundation PH Inc. (NextGen)
fundraising golf tournament
Sta. Elena Golf Club

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph