Newbie north partylist top survey

BAGUIO CITY — The Solid North Partylist, a newcomer to the Philippine political scene, is gearing up to participate in the 2025 midterm elections after securing a promising position in recent surveys.

According to a survey conducted from 1 to 4 October 2024, Solid North is among the 44 parties projected to win seats in the House of Representatives.

The survey, which used a mobile-based respondent application and a stratified random sampling method with a sample size of 2,400, suggests that Solid North could secure at least one seat.

Solid North represents 15 provinces in Northern Luzon, including regions 1, 2, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and 3. The party’s platform, “Timpuyog ti Amianan” (Unity in the North), focuses on promoting development initiatives in the region.

Solid North chairperson and president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines, Joseph Sto. Niño Bernos, expressed optimism about the party’s prospects.

“It’s an honor to have received this early de facto mandate,” said Bernos. “If we are fortunate enough to serve in the legislature, we will do so with excellence and dedication to the people.”