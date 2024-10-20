New trial courts up nationwide

Malacañang announced Sunday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed new laws creating additional branches of Regional Trial Courts (RTC) across various regions in the country.

On 17 October, the President signed Republic Act 12029, establishing two additional RTC branches in the Fourth Judicial Region, to be located in Silang, Cavite.

He also signed RA 12030, creating three new branches of the Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) in the National Capital Judicial Region, to be located in Parañaque City.

Also, he inked RA 12031, establishing two additional RTC branches in the Second Judicial Region, to be stationed in Cabagan, Isabela; and RA 12032, creating three additional RTC branches in the Tenth Judicial Region, to be stationed in San Jose, Dinagat Islands, along with two new MeTC branches in the municipalities of San Jose and Basilisa.

Additionally, Marcos approved RA 12033, which establishes an RTC branch in the Eighth Judicial Region, to be located in Baybay City, Leyte.

He also signed RA 12034, creating six more RTC branches in the Ninth Judicial Region, to be stationed in Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay; RA 12035, which provides for three more RTC branches in the Tenth Judicial Region, to be located in Valencia City, Bukidnon; and RA 12036, which establishes four additional RTC branches in the Eighth Judicial Region, to be stationed in Tacloban City, Leyte.

The Supreme Court will assign the respective branch numbers for the newly created RTC branches as mandated by law.

Funds needed to implement the new laws, including appropriations for personnel services such as salaries, benefits, and emoluments for judges and court staff, as well as maintenance and other operating expenses, will be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.