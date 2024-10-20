Narco politics and elections

With funding from the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) absent from the May 2025 mid-term local and national elections, people should remain vigilant against drug syndicates that may finance and influence the success of political candidates.

Narco politics is the dangerous collusion between the illegal drug trade and political systems. Its evils extend far beyond the consequences of drug trafficking, eroding the foundations of democracy and compromising public safety.

It is not unusual for criminal networks to manipulate political agendas to safeguard their interests. When drug trafficking organizations influence political figures, it leads to widespread corruption and undermines public trust and the rule of law.

The flow of drug money into politics harms communities, threatens children’s futures, increases violence, and exacerbates socioeconomic inequalities. When voters accept cash in exchange for their votes, they may be unaware that it comes from drug lords.

I commend the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA-7) for raising awareness and encouraging the public to report candidates who are receiving support from illegal drug syndicates for the May 2025 elections. A spokesperson stated that political aspirants are being closely monitored to ensure no drug money is financing their campaigns.

As a former PDEA regional director for Central Visayas, I recognize that drug money flows into the political arena, creating an unfair advantage for candidates who associate with or accept funds from illegal enterprises.

My experience with narco politics during my time at PDEA was deeply unsettling and eye-opening. I witnessed firsthand how political power could be manipulated by drug cartels, creating a complex web of corruption that impacted law enforcement efforts. It was disheartening to see dedicated agents in difficult positions, often navigating through dangerous waters where loyalty and integrity battled with survival and pragmatism.

The challenges we faced were not just about enforcing drug laws; they encompassed the broader implications of a system infiltrated by narcotics operations. We often felt like we were fighting a war on multiple fronts, trying to protect communities while dealing with the reality of compromised officials.

PDEA views politicians with ties to drug syndicates as high-value targets. Their victories yield ten-fold returns on investments for drug lords. The government should not allow individuals who have links to illegal drugs to influence the outcome of the local and national elections.

Politicians supported by drug syndicates usually prioritize the interests of their funders over their constituents, resulting in governance that favors criminal enterprises rather than public welfare. The genuine voice of the electorate is silenced, which dilutes the essence of democracy.

Elected drug-funded officials disregard anti-drug-related activities and even actively participate against them to protect their interests or those of their benefactors. It creates a culture of impunity, where criminals operate without fear of prosecution, further entrenching drug syndicates in the fabric of society.

When voters perceive that elected officials are in collusion with drug lords, they become disillusioned and apathetic toward the political process. This cynicism can lead to lower voter turnout and a general disengagement from civic duties, which ultimately cements the power of corrupt politicians and criminal networks.

The police and judiciary should protect citizens, but when infected by narcopolitics, they, too, become tools of corruption, leading to a breakdown of law and order.

In the end, citizens become collateral damage, living in fear of violence that stems not just from drug-related disputes but also from corrupt officials who resort to intimidation and brutality to maintain power.

Governments, civil society, and individuals must remain vigilant to combat the pervasive influence of narcotics in political systems. Democracy thrives on active and informed participation. Only then can societies hope to break free from the shackles of narco-politics and work towards a future where governance serves the public good rather than the interests of criminal enterprises. Do not sell your votes and souls for drug money.

