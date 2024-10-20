Mitsubishi, SJ Legacy to expand reach in Central Luzon

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) and dealer partner SJ Legacy Motors Inc. are making strides in expanding their footprint in Region III with two key milestones: the groundbreaking of a new 3S dealership and the grand opening of a 1S outlet, both in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The groundbreaking took place at Quirino Highway, Barangay Kaypian, marking a significant push for MMPC in this fast-growing city, which serves as a vital link between Northern Metro Manila and Bulacan.

Set to open in January 2026, the 3S dealership will cover over 5,000 square meters and feature a four-car showroom display along with seven service bays, offering comprehensive vehicle sales, service, and spare parts under one roof.

The three-story facility, complete with a mezzanine, will bring Mitsubishi’s renowned products and services closer to customers in this rapidly developing area.

Leading the ceremony were SJ Legacy Motors chairman and CEO Amando “Amang” San Juan and MMPC president and CEO Ritsu Imaeda, signaling the importance of this new venture in their joint efforts to serve Bulacan’s growing population.

SJ Legacy Motors entered MMPC’s dealer network in 2021 with its first 3S dealership in Cordon, Isabela. Despite being relatively new, the company has quickly proven itself, delivering strong performance and a clear commitment to Mitsubishi’s high standards of service.

In tandem with the groundbreaking, MMPC and SJ Legacy Motors also opened a 1S outlet in SM City San Jose del Monte.

Located on the lower ground floor of the popular mall, the 1S outlet aims to make Mitsubishi vehicles more accessible to mallgoers, providing a convenient option for those in the market for a new car.

The sleek, modern showroom can accommodate a single vehicle display and features Mitsubishi’s latest Visual Identity. Positioned near the mall’s parking entrances and exits, the showroom offers both visibility and ease of access for potential buyers.

San Juan, along with SJ Legacy Motors president Atty. Anna Lyne San Juan-Ponferrada, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by Imaeda and other executives from both companies.

With SM City San Jose del Monte being a major shopping destination, the new outlet is poised to draw in more potential customers from Bulacan and beyond, giving shoppers the chance to explore Mitsubishi’s latest offerings while going about their daily routines.

Imaeda said: “The 3S dealership and the 1S outlet reflect our commitment to providing the best products and services to our customers. With SJ Legacy Motors, we’ re confident these facilities will strengthen our presence in this booming region.”

With both the 3S dealership and the 1S outlet in place, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines and SJ Legacy Motors are well-positioned to meet the needs of the expanding automotive market in San Jose del Monte.