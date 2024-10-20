MG Motor Philippines opens 3rd flagship showroom in Alabang

MG Motor Philippines is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest flagship showroom, MG Alabang, owned and operated by Automotive Icon Inc. This state-of-the-art facility, strategically located at Westgate Alabang along Alabang-Zapote Road, is set to redefine the customer experience by offering top-tier vehicle displays and premium after-sales service offerings at the heart of Alabang’s commercial district.

As one of MG’s pioneering and top-selling dealers in the Philippines, MG Alabang’s move to its new facility is a testament to the brand’s commitment to enhance its customer service further and to showcase the future of mobility to customers in one of the most progressive cities in the South Manila Area, as well as in nearby provinces.

As a British-born global brand, MG continues to expand its presence in the Philippines by delivering a blend of heritage and modern automotive innovation. The new site features a spacious, modern showroom where customers can explore the latest MG models, presented in a sleek, contemporary setting. The facility also houses six service bays, ensuring every MG vehicle receives top-notch care and attention from highly trained MG service professionals. One of the new location’s key highlights is the availability of a 120kw DC fast charger, reinforcing MG’s dedication to sustainable mobility. This addition allows MG’s EV owners to experience fast, convenient charging, further contributing to a greener automotive landscape in the Philippines.