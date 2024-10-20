SUBSCRIBE NOW
Megaworld’s new Pampanga condo seen generating P3.5-B

‘We envision Saint-Marcel Residences to be an appealing address for young, well-traveled Kapampangans who want to immerse themselves in the beauty of their community’
Megaworld’s Saint-Marcel Residences in San Fernando, Pampanga. Photograph courtesy of Megaworld
Property developer Megaworld Corp. is anticipating to generate P3.5 billion in sales from its planned fourth residential condominium development within the 35.6-hectare Capital Town in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The 17-story Saint-Marcel Residences, scheduled to be complete by 2030, will feature 361 smart home units, offering a range of sizes from studios to three-bedroom units.

“There is still a strong demand for themed residential developments in Capital Town as we continue building more components of the township.

“We envision Saint-Marcel Residences to be an appealing address for young, well-traveled Kapampangans who want to immerse themselves in the beauty of their community,” said Eugene Lozano, senior vice president for sales and marketing at Megaworld Pampanga.

Saint-Marcel Residences will rise at the corner of Wilshire and Chelsea Streets, a private area within Capital Town. The project follows three other residential developments in Capital Town: Chelsea Parkplace, Bryant Parklane, and Montrose Parkview.

The development will be close to a commercial strip, a plaza, and a transport hub, and a short walk from the township’s rainwater park.

The building’s Parisian-inspired architecture will feature expansive windows for natural light, clean lines, and balconies that provide outdoor spaces.

Residents will be welcomed by a high-ceiling lobby with large windows, wood finishes, chandeliers, and earthy tones.

The third-floor amenity area will offer unique features, including a bi-level private dining room with a working kitchen called Bistro Marcel, outdoor fitness equipment, a pilates studio, adult and kiddie pools, a play area, and a function room for over 100 people.

All units will come equipped with wireless smart home systems that residents can control remotely via a mobile app, allowing for easy management of lighting and appliances.

The development will also include sustainability features such as low-flow fixtures, occupancy sensors, energy-efficient equipment, and a rainwater harvesting system.

