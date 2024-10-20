Megaworld’s new Pampanga condo seen generating P3.5-B

Property developer Megaworld Corp. is anticipating to generate P3.5 billion in sales from its planned fourth residential condominium development within the 35.6-hectare Capital Town in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The 17-story Saint-Marcel Residences, scheduled to be complete by 2030, will feature 361 smart home units, offering a range of sizes from studios to three-bedroom units.

“There is still a strong demand for themed residential developments in Capital Town as we continue building more components of the township.

“We envision Saint-Marcel Residences to be an appealing address for young, well-traveled Kapampangans who want to immerse themselves in the beauty of their community,” said Eugene Lozano, senior vice president for sales and marketing at Megaworld Pampanga.

Saint-Marcel Residences will rise at the corner of Wilshire and Chelsea Streets, a private area within Capital Town. The project follows three other residential developments in Capital Town: Chelsea Parkplace, Bryant Parklane, and Montrose Parkview.

The development will be close to a commercial strip, a plaza, and a transport hub, and a short walk from the township’s rainwater park.

The building’s Parisian-inspired architecture will feature expansive windows for natural light, clean lines, and balconies that provide outdoor spaces.

Residents will be welcomed by a high-ceiling lobby with large windows, wood finishes, chandeliers, and earthy tones.

The third-floor amenity area will offer unique features, including a bi-level private dining room with a working kitchen called Bistro Marcel, outdoor fitness equipment, a pilates studio, adult and kiddie pools, a play area, and a function room for over 100 people.

All units will come equipped with wireless smart home systems that residents can control remotely via a mobile app, allowing for easy management of lighting and appliances.

The development will also include sustainability features such as low-flow fixtures, occupancy sensors, energy-efficient equipment, and a rainwater harvesting system.