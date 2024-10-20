Media and information literacy: A critical tool for climate action

In today’s digital age, the ability to discern fact from fiction is crucial, especially when it comes to climate change. For the Philippines — a country highly vulnerable to typhoons, floods and droughts — media and information literacy is important.
Media literacy involves broadening understanding, encouraging critical thinking, enriching public dialogue, and ultimately, a matter of survival. However, media literacy is challenged by the prevalence of misinformation and disinformation.
Misinformation refers to false or inaccurate information shared without the intent to deceive. The person spreading it might believe it to be true.
Disinformation, on the other hand, is deliberately misleading information spread to deceive or manipulate public perception.
Misinformation and disinformation distort public understanding of climate science. This undermines efforts to build resilience. When communities base decisions on false information, they become more vulnerable.
Globally, misinformation and disinformation hamper efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C. The United Nations has called for countries to address the spread of false information. Effective climate policies require public trust and awareness. For the Philippines, this trust is critical as we align with international frameworks such as the Paris Agreement.
False and deceptive information are more rampant on social media than on traditional platforms due to the speed at which content spreads and the lack of stringent fact-checking mechanisms. Social media allows anyone to instantly share unverified information, making it easier for false narratives to go viral before authorities can respond. Furthermore, the algorithms on these platforms often prioritize sensational content.
A recent example of misleading reports occurred in July this year when a viral social media post falsely claimed that a super typhoon named “Lakas” had entered the Philippines with 250 kph winds, similar to super typhoon “Yolanda” that struck in 2013.
In reality, there were no active tropical cyclones at the time, only a low-pressure area in Occidental Mindoro, according to PAGASA. The weather bureau quickly debunked this disinformation, advising, “Iwasan ang paniniwala at pag-share ng impormasyon mula sa mga hindi kumpirmado at hindi reliable na sources.” (Avoid believing and sharing information from unconfirmed and unreliable sources.)
Such instances highlight the dangers of misinformation and disinformation.
When people shared the false claim of the super typhoon “Lakas” hitting the Philippines, many did not mean to mislead others but were misinformed by an inaccurate post. This is an example of misinformation.
If a source knowingly fabricated the “Lakas” typhoon story to incite panic or distrust in weather authorities, this is classified as disinformation.
Both forms of false information are harmful. But disinformation, borne out of intentionality and deceit, is most concerning. Misinformation, meanwhile, suggests the need for strengthening critical thinking abilities.
Whether addressing false narratives or empowering local governments with reliable data, the fight for truth is crucial to protect our country’s future and ensure sustainable development.
The Philippines has made strides to integrate media and information literacy into the national curriculum. The Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education recognize media literacy’s role to shape responsible citizens like School Press Conferences.
However, media literacy goes beyond the classroom. Local government units and community leaders must champion media literacy campaigns to ensure all sectors understand the importance of reliable information in addressing climate change.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of discerning truth in the digital age. At the launch of the Media and Information Literacy Project, he stated, “We have to find a way to make sure that whatever inputs people are getting, they have the capability, they have the ability to discern between truth, speculation, propaganda, and outright lies.”
The Climate Change Commission (CCC) understands the power of accurate information. Through partnerships with media organizations, schools, and civil society, we promote critical thinking and responsible media consumption. By ensuring communities receive accurate information, we can drive informed climate action.
To strengthen climate journalism, the CCC collaborated with Deutsche Welle Akademie and the German Embassy to train Filipino journalists. This workshop covered topics including climate reporting, storytelling strategies, and the National Adaptation Plan, which will help journalists effectively communicate the urgency of climate action. Accurate stories grounded in science are critical to inspire climate resilience.
Media literacy is about more than navigating information. It builds a society capable of responding to global challenges like climate change. By equipping citizens with critical analysis skills, we pave the way for better climate policies and resilient communities.
We in the CCC are committed to make media literacy a cornerstone of our climate agenda. Informed citizens are empowered citizens. In this fight against climate change, truth is our most powerful weapon.
We call on all stakeholders — government agencies, media outlets, business sector and civil society — to promote media and information literacy across platforms. Together, let us create a society where facts drive action and resilience is built on accurate, timely information.