Media and information literacy: A critical tool for climate action

In today’s digital age, the ability to discern fact from fiction is crucial, especially when it comes to climate change. For the Philippines — a country highly vulnerable to typhoons, floods and droughts — media and information literacy is important.

Media literacy involves broadening understanding, encouraging critical thinking, enriching public dialogue, and ultimately, a matter of survival. However, media literacy is challenged by the prevalence of misinformation and disinformation.

Misinformation refers to false or inaccurate information shared without the intent to deceive. The person spreading it might believe it to be true.

Disinformation, on the other hand, is deliberately misleading information spread to deceive or manipulate public perception.

Misinformation and disinformation distort public understanding of climate science. This undermines efforts to build resilience. When communities base decisions on false information, they become more vulnerable.

Globally, misinformation and disinformation hamper efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C. The United Nations has called for countries to address the spread of false information. Effective climate policies require public trust and awareness. For the Philippines, this trust is critical as we align with international frameworks such as the Paris Agreement.

False and deceptive information are more rampant on social media than on traditional platforms due to the speed at which content spreads and the lack of stringent fact-checking mechanisms. Social media allows anyone to instantly share unverified information, making it easier for false narratives to go viral before authorities can respond. Furthermore, the algorithms on these platforms often prioritize sensational content.

A recent example of misleading reports occurred in July this year when a viral social media post falsely claimed that a super typhoon named “Lakas” had entered the Philippines with 250 kph winds, similar to super typhoon “Yolanda” that struck in 2013.

In reality, there were no active tropical cyclones at the time, only a low-pressure area in Occidental Mindoro, according to PAGASA. The weather bureau quickly debunked this disinformation, advising, “Iwasan ang paniniwala at pag-share ng impormasyon mula sa mga hindi kumpirmado at hindi reliable na sources.” (Avoid believing and sharing information from unconfirmed and unreliable sources.)