MCU tops Optometrists exam passers

The Manila Central University (MCU) has been hailed as the top-performing school in the Optometrists Licensure Exam (OLE) results released by the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Caloocan-based university recorded a 100 percent passing rate for first-time takers of the OLE, achieving an overall performance of 98.15 percent.

Out of 327 examinees, 297 passed the licensure exam, representing a 90.83 percent passing rate.

Faith Chantel Sanoy and Lecelle Catherine Pongos, two of the successful examinees, shared their experiences and the challenges they faced during their studies. Both graduated with high honors and expressed their gratitude to their families for their support.

The licensure exam was held in early October and consisted of a written exam and a practical exam. The results were originally scheduled for release on 15 October but were delayed by two days, causing anxiety for the examinees.

Sanoy and Pongos, both first-time takers, reflected on the pressures they endured during the exam preparation period and stressed the importance of prayer and worship in coping with the stress.