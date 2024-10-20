MCU flaunts 100% passing for optometrists exam first-time takers

Manila Central University (MCU) was hailed as the top-performing school based on the Optometrists Licensure Exam (OLE) results released by the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Caloocan-based university recorded a 100 percent passing rate for first-timers of the OLE. Overall, they tallied a 98.15 percent overall performance.

Out of 327 examinees, 297 have passed the licensure exam, which is equivalent to a 90.83 percent passing rate.

Among the licensure passers are Faith Chantel Sanoy and Lecelle Catherine Pongos, who said that they underwent rigorous study months before the exam, which was held during the first week of October.

The exam was split into two: the written exam for the first three days and a separate day for the practical exam.

According to Pongos, the results of the licensure exam were originally set on the 15th, but it was released two days later, causing her anxiety and pressure.

“I cried a lot because our struggles paid off. I am the first optometrist in the family, so my parents cried too because it was not a smooth path,” Pongos said in a phone interview, her voice shaking with emotion.

Lecelle also reflected on how, now that she’s a licensed doctor, it means the world to her parents to see their daughter graduate with flying colors.

Pongos graduated as the Cum Laude in their batch.

For Sanoy, the tight time constraint before the exam date took a toll on her.



“I have to go to sleep early because I have morning classes. It also made me wonder if I can pass the licensure exam,” Sanoy recalled.

She said that prayer and worship became her biggest foundation as she mounted the pressure that surrounded her.

Both Sanoy and Pongos are first-takers of the licensure exam. The two said that now that they are both licensed optometrists, they will take a 1-month rest before starting to look for a job.

Danielle Ramboyong King of the Centro Escolar University-Manila ranked first in the licensure exam with an 88.87 percent rating, followed by Carlos Joe Corales Sedeño of Mindanao Medical Foundation College with an 88.85 percent rating.