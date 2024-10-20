Manilans reminded on Manila North deadline

The local government of Manila has reminded the public of the 25 October deadline for cleaning or refurbishing tombs and niches at the Manila North Cemetery (MNC).

This comes as Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna stressed that the deadline will not be extended.

She also stressed that the advisory was issued in early October to give the public ample time to prepare for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on 1 and 2 November, respectively.

The MNC, headed by Director Yayay Castañeda, is the largest cemetery in the country and experiences a significant influx of visitors during this time.

In addition to the 25 October deadline, the MNC office has announced that cremation services will be suspended from 28 October to 3 November.

All services, including cremation and interment, will resume on 4 November.

The local government is urging the public to comply with the advisory to ensure a smooth and orderly observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day at the Manila North Cemetery.