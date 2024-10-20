Maguindanao Norte clash claims 7

COTABATO CITY — The military reported that an encounter between two armed groups on Bongo Island, off the coast of Parang left seven gunmen dead.

Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BAR) chief investigator Col. Christopher Panapan disclosed that the clash occurred Friday between a group affiliated with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and another led by Aragasi Tamano, a local resident.

Initial reports indicate that several motorized bancas carrying MILF fighters from Sultan Kudarat arrived on the island and engaged in a firefight with Tamano’s group.

Government forces, including the Parang municipal police and the 2nd Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT-2), intervened to protect civilians but were also fired upon.

The ensuing gun battle resulted in the deaths of three MILF fighters. Four additional bodies of MILF fighters were later recovered from the sea. The soldiers also seized two motorboats and assorted firearms.

No civilian casualties were reported, and the situation on the island has since stabilized. Authorities are investigating the cause of the clash, which local residents believe may be related to a longstanding family feud.

Government forces remain on high alert in the area to prevent further violence.