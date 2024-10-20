Ligan assumes NDP chief post amid PNP reshuffle

The Northern Police District (NPD) will have new leadership after the top officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were reshuffled.

P/Brig.Gen. Rizalito Gapas, who served as the district director of the NPD from July 2023, will serve as the officer-in-charge of the office of the deputy commander of the Area Police Command in Northern Luzon.

Gapas was succeeded by P/Col.Josefino Ligan, formerly the Deputy Director for Administration of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) — Eastern Police District (EPD).

The turnover ceremony was also attended by P/Brig. Gen.Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr., the Deputy Regional Director for Operations of NCRPO, and Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval.

In a speech, the outgoing NPD district director expressed his thankfulness to the policemen he worked with as he acknowledged the norm of the rotation of the officials within the organization.

“We can’t question the wisdom of our commanders; that’s why we’re having the replacement of officials.”

“What matters is we know how to work; whoever our boss will be, as long as we know how to work, we will survive,” Gapas added.

Ligan, in his inaugural speech, credited the great leadership of Gapas in leading the police district covering the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela.

“I do not take this responsibility lightly, and I pledge to serve with commitment and integrity.”

Ligan also vowed to continue the culture of growth and innovation within the NPD.

Aside from the Northern Police District, the Eastern Police District will be headed by P/Col. Villamor Tuliao.

PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil said that the revamp of the generals is essential in creating a responsive and strategic police response to ensure the community’s safety.

Additionally, at least 1,300 cops who have familial ties with candidates running for public office have been reassigned to different police units to ensure that PNP will not have any influence in the upcoming midterm polls.