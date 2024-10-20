Lawmakers lay down plans for real estate industry at NREA anniversary

Presidential sister and Philippine Senator Imee Marcos tops the list of government officials set to attend the 33rd Anniversary of the National Real Estate Association (NREA) on 23 October, 2024 in Taguig City.

The celebration, happening at the Marquis Events Place, Bonifacio Global City, will also be attended by lawmakers from the House of Representatives, including Rep. Florida L. Robes of the Lone District of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, and OFW Partylist Rep. Marissa Del Mar Magsino.

Sen. Marcos and Rep. Robes are the new chairpersons of the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement, and the House Committee on Housing and Urban Development, respectively.

Marcos and Robes are expected to discuss their respective legislative agendas on human settlements and urban development during their talks.

In June this year, Marcos expressed her intention to extend the corporate life of the National Housing Authority (NHA), which was created in 1975 during the term of her father, former President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Sr., under Presidential Decree 757, to develop and implement a comprehensive and integrated housing program for underprivileged and homeless Filipinos.

“This will be a special occasion dedicated to recognizing the outstanding contribution and service of NREA members,“ said NREA president Red Rosales.

NREA Board Chairperson Imelda Magtoto added that the event will highlight the awarding of prestigious honors to individuals and entities who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, service, and commitment to the association and the real estate profession.

The awards to be conferred include Leadership Awards, Service Awards, Awards of Recognition, and Achievement Awards.

An Award of Appreciation will also be given to industry partners such as the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the Department of Interior and Local Government.

A Posthumous Award will be given to the late organization man, NREA Founder Jose “Ka Pepe” V. Manalad.

The anniversary celebration follows the equally well-attended NREA Mid-Year General Membership Assembly held on 22 August 2024.

The event is supported by the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation, PHirst Park Homes, Inc., Pag-IBIG Fund, Philippine Guarantee Corporation, OFW Partylist, New Apec Homes, Davies Paint Philippines, Inc., Hausland Development Corporation, Fiesta Communities, Duraville Realty and Development Corporation, and E. Ganzon, Inc.