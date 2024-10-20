Korean food spices up Conrad Manila

Believe it or not, I have never watched a Korean drama in my life. Nor am I familiar with K-pop groups and solo acts. Just bits and pieces of the Korean wave taking over pop culture all over the world.

However, after several trips to various destinations within the Land of the Morning Calm through the decades, I have been completely entranced by Korean history, tradition, heritage, arts and culture. And cuisine! And so upon receipt of a gracious invite to the Legendary Chefs Series at the Brasserie on 3, Conrad Manila, who was I to say no?

A designated section of the busy kitchen takeover was headed by chefs Younghun Hwang and Junmok Lee, both from the sister property Conrad Seoul, who have masterfully prepared a curated menu of savory flavors, some more pleasantly spicy than others.

The all-day appetizing buffet was a genuine Korean feast, both in sight and taste, with absolute classics and innovative dishes not to be missed!

Well-loved classics included the sundubujjigae, or soft tofu in spicy stew, one of the country’s most popular soups, typically served in a dolsot stone bowl. One more familiar taste was the iconic bibimbap, or steamed rice bowl with vegetables, filled with goodies such as mushrooms, bean sprouts, cucumber, and leafy greens, topped with a sunny-side-up egg.