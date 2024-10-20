Kathryn Bernardo believes in second chances

But even while she believes in second chances, she feels that there are some people who are less forgiving.

“But then we have to remember that we are all different. Some people can give a second chance, some can give multiple chances and some won’t. Iba-iba tayong tao (We are all different) and depende siya sa sitwasyon (it depends on the situation),” she added.

Bernardo likened second chances to gifts that should be treasured.

“For me, I always think that forgiveness or second chances aren’t an obligation; they are choices and a gift. So, when it’s given to you by someone, it’s a privilege. Just like any gift, you have to take care of it and earn it,” she further explained.

Heart Evangelista tells fans not to be swayed by ‘numbers and ratings’

Global fashion icon Heart Evangelista seemingly doused rumors of rivalry — imagined or not — between her and beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach.

Well, that is what it appears to be when she reminded netizens about “numbers” and “ratings” in her Instagram post on Friday, 18 October.

Evangelista posted a selfie while inside a plane and capped it with a lengthy reflection about “numbers and ratings.”

“Just some thoughts. Numbers, ratings and likes will always change. They should never determine your worth (if, by chance, you make it, be thankful to those who blessed you with love). Be kind (sometimes it’s the hardest thing to do), but KINDNESS WILL always WIN,” she said.

She further said that “it’s not how fast you get there... it’s all part of the story.”

“The show of your life is NOT gonna end with one season after all. There has got to be more! So don’t rush! You’re on your own path; take your time; it’s not a rat race,” she noted.

Recall that Evangelista placed number 13 during Milan Fashion Week for SS25 women’s wear, while Wurtzbach landed at number four. This was in terms of EMV, or earned media value.