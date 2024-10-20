Kathryn Bernardo believes in second chances

As her forthcoming film with Alden Richards, Hello, Love Again, is about second chances, Kathryn Bernardo was asked if she would give a guy another chance at love.
“We all hope for a second chance, definitely. Lahat tayo, tao lang (We are all human). Even ako sa sarili ko, alam ko magkakamali at magkakamali ako, makaka-disappoint ako ng tao (Even I, I know I will make mistakes, and I will disappoint people), whether intentional or not,” she initially said.
Bernardo added, “Personally, I’ll do everything to be given that second chance — that opportunity to correct my wrongdoings, rebuild relationships and maybe regain trust.”
But even while she believes in second chances, she feels that there are some people who are less forgiving.
“But then we have to remember that we are all different. Some people can give a second chance, some can give multiple chances and some won’t. Iba-iba tayong tao (We are all different) and depende siya sa sitwasyon (it depends on the situation),” she added.
Bernardo likened second chances to gifts that should be treasured.
“For me, I always think that forgiveness or second chances aren’t an obligation; they are choices and a gift. So, when it’s given to you by someone, it’s a privilege. Just like any gift, you have to take care of it and earn it,” she further explained.
Heart Evangelista tells fans not to be swayed by ‘numbers and ratings’
Global fashion icon Heart Evangelista seemingly doused rumors of rivalry — imagined or not — between her and beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach.
Well, that is what it appears to be when she reminded netizens about “numbers” and “ratings” in her Instagram post on Friday, 18 October.
Evangelista posted a selfie while inside a plane and capped it with a lengthy reflection about “numbers and ratings.”
“Just some thoughts. Numbers, ratings and likes will always change. They should never determine your worth (if, by chance, you make it, be thankful to those who blessed you with love). Be kind (sometimes it’s the hardest thing to do), but KINDNESS WILL always WIN,” she said.
She further said that “it’s not how fast you get there... it’s all part of the story.”
“The show of your life is NOT gonna end with one season after all. There has got to be more! So don’t rush! You’re on your own path; take your time; it’s not a rat race,” she noted.
Recall that Evangelista placed number 13 during Milan Fashion Week for SS25 women’s wear, while Wurtzbach landed at number four. This was in terms of EMV, or earned media value.
Darren Espanto is okay after the X-ray test
Darren Espanto assured his fans not to worry about him after he posted on Instagram that he went to a hospital for an X-ray test.
This came right on the heels of the It’s Showtime hosts’ preparations for the “Magpasikat” segment of the noontime show, as it marks its 15th celebration next week.
“Waiting for my X-ray results! Ok naman po ako (I am okay). Please continue to pray for all the hosts and the people behind It’s Showtime! We’re doing our best for y’all! Ilaban natin ‘to (Let’s fight for this)!’ Espanto said in his Instagram post.
Espanto joins the team composed of Vhong Navarro, Amy Perez and Ion Perez, who will perform on 23 October for the “Magpasikat” segment.