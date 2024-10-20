KAMANDAG 08-24 Highlights Interoperability with US, Japan in Humanitarian and Disaster Response Drill

A United States Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey touched down at Camp Cape Bojeador in Ilocos Norte for a key capability demonstration as part of Kamandag 08-24.

The exercise showcased the Osprey’s versatility in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations, including scenarios involving the transport of essential supplies and the evacuation of civilians.

The drill emphasized interoperability between the Philippines, the US, and Japan, underscoring their coordinated efforts to enhance disaster preparedness and response strategies in the region. This collaboration aims to boost readiness for future emergencies and ensure seamless joint operations.