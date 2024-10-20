Junior Altas lift NGBL trophy

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta displayed its nerves of steel as it pulled off a heartstopping 96-93 win over National University Nazareth School (NUNS) to win the Next Generation Basketball League (NGBL) title over the weekend at the MCG Gym in Taguig City.

Jericho Cristino sizzled, delivering a masterful performance down the stretch to help the Junior Altas lift the inaugural NGBL trophy against a gritty University Athletic Association of the Philippines side.

Cristino fired 21 points laced with five three-pointers to emerge as Finals Most Valuable Player.

After the Bullpups established a 69-55 lead in the final 4:36 of the third period, Cristina led the Junior Altas to a fiery run until they were able to knot the count at 74 entering the fourth period.

It was a furious battle from there as both the Altas and the Bullpups traded blows with five deadlocks. But Icee Callangan converted a three-point play in the final 14.8 seconds to give the Junior Altas a 96-93 lead.

NUNS tried to close the gap but it committed a violation with only 5.4 ticks left that enabled Perpetual to dribble away and seal the victory, much to the delight of team manager Anton Tamayo and a score of supporters who cheered at the bleachers.

For winning the title, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) powerhouse took home P300,000 and an elegant trophy.

Aside from Critino, Jan Roluna was named Season MVP while TJ Tabungan was named as Mythical Team member and Joph Cleofas as Coach of the Year.

“We will bring this championship experience and also our Finals game last season to NCAA Season 100,” said Cleopas, whose wards swept the NGBL eliminations with an 8-0 win-loss card to advance to the Final Four where they defeated University of the East, 90-76, to arrange a title duel with NUNS.

Rounding out the Junior Altas are Lebron Jhames Daep, Aries Borja, Kelsey Baldoria, JD Pagulayan, Lance Nitura, Aethon Salvo, Isiah Pelegria, Kurt Velasquez, Kirbey Borbon, Kurt Patalinghug, Kakai Zamoras, Hanz Candido, Felix Corpuz, Renzo Zanoria, Louie Rosales and Pertjude Binagatan.