Jaraula targets 2nd straight PGT crown

Reymon Jaraula’s pursuit of back-to-back Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) championships underscores his hunger and determination to cement his status among the country’s elite golfers.

After clinching a thrilling one-stroke victory at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge, Jaraula is now laser-focused on securing another win at the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic.

The P2.5-million season-ending championship comes off the wraps Tuesday with the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, formerly known as the Marapara layout, offering a vastly different challenge compared to the narrower Binitin course.

Its design provides ample opportunities for scoring, yet it’s far from straightforward. Each hole presents unique challenges, with its winding fairways and strategically placed hazards lying in wait to punish errant shots.

The course is further complicated by its tempting yet perilous dog-leg holes, which can either offer a path to birdie or lead to disaster, depending on the golfer’s precision and decision-making. It’s a course where risks are rewarded, but missteps can quickly derail even the most solid title bid.

Meanwhile, Jaraula’s drive to go back-to-back stems from a deep-seated desire to overcome the hurdles that have previously stalled his ascent. Despite experiencing a grueling stretch run at Bacolod, where he had to fend off the relentless pursuit of multi-titled Angelo Que, Jaraula delivered when it mattered most.

His stunning chip shot on the final hole, setting up a clutch four-foot putt for par, encapsulated his ability to perform under immense pressure. It was a shot that not only demonstrated his skill but also reinforced his mental toughness.

Jaraula is no stranger to adversity. Before his breakthrough at the Pueblo de Oro in 2019, he endured six long years of close calls and frustration. Even after tasting victory, his journey wasn’t without more challenges, as it took another four years to claim his second title at Valley last season.

But each hardship has fueled his resolve, making him even more determined to dominate the tour.

Reflecting on his recent Bacolod triumph, Jaraula knows that replicating his success at the Negros Occidental Classic will demand more than just good form. It will require unwavering focus and resilience as he faces a formidable field in the event presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp., held in conjunction with the vibrant two-week MassKara Festival celebrations.