James Reid and the joy of summer romance

James Reid continues to earworm his way to pop ubiquity with the release of “Mirasol.”

His latest single not only oozes with undeniable charisma but also reinstates his potential as a hitmaker of first-rate caliber, boasting an impressive run of inescapable chart-toppers in the 2010s.

According to James, the song is about falling in love with a sunflower and how romance is something that requires appreciation, protection and understanding. “Love is an organic process and needs to grow naturally,” he adds.

“Mirasol” is co-written by James and Alison Shore, an R&B artist whose work brims with effortless cool and ‘90s suave. Both accomplished artists thought of using the sunflower as a metaphor “for a relationship that gives off an air of sweet summer romance and innocence.”

As James explains it further, “I want to connect on a different level with my fans that I haven’t been able to do before. Writing in Tagalog (Filipino) was a very welcome challenge for me, and I’ve enjoyed it so much.”

One Click Straight’s Tim Marquez, a frequent collaborator of James himself, also brought a tapestry of effortlessly blissful sound that complements the romantic nature of the lyrics. The final product evokes the more commercial and critically acclaimed work of James Reid during the Diary ng Panget era, but rendered with more sophistication and subtlety, production-wise.

“Mirasol” serves as the third single off his upcoming EP, jgh, which is slated to drop on 22 November. The soon-to-be-released EP, which contains tracks such as “Sandal” and “Hurt Me Too,” is described to be a “return-to-form” record, touching on his softer, more vulnerable side and more pop-leaning direction.