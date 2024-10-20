Inclusive disaster management bears women leaders

Women’s financial freedom could push for wider participation and leadership in disaster management in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Zamboanga del Sur disaster risk reduction (DRR) officer Noriben Jay Lubguban.

In a media briefing entitled “Women Can Change The Game In Disaster Risk Reduction in the Asia-Pacific Region” as part of the five-day Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction on 14 to 18 October, Lubguban said that providing women with equal opportunities is part of the local government’s goal to strengthen its initiatives on disaster management.

“The women, equally with the men, shall contribute to the benefit and development they can get out of state policies,” he said.

This is in line with the discussion on how Asia-Pacific countries can strengthen their collaboration, partnerships and inclusivity in making commitments to actions related to women.

Lubguban underscored the importance of ensuring that issues of gender sensitivity shall be addressed through a consistent application of state policies for the participation of women.

“All the sectors there should be involved in the planning, implementation, and monitoring, where we are able to participate in the attainment of the goals and objectives of the country in terms of disaster management.”

He added that inclusivity for women such as providing livelihood and sustainable development and planning is a positive indicator of their financial freedom.

The local government of Zamboanga provided livelihood projects for women in partnership with concerned agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology and Department of Trade and Industry.

ActionAid Australia Chief Executive Officer Michelle Higgelin, another guest speaker in the briefing, likewise highlighted women’s leadership in DRR, responding to climate change despite barriers triggering gender inequality at a global level.

“Women are being disproportionately impacted by climate change because of gender inequality…increasing women’s vulnerability and resulting in economic losses because they are concentrated in insecure jobs or informal labor,” she said.

Higgelin cited that women are 14 times more likely to die in crisis and women are four times more likely to be displaced in a disaster.

“In every crisis, violence against women and women’s unpaid work increases.”

To combat this, Higgelin suggested increased funding for every country and better target efforts for women-led activities on disaster risk and climate change.