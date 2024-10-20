Go inspects health center sites in Negors Occ. town

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, on Saturday to inspect the site for a new Super Health Center and conduct an assistance program to the town's indigent residents.

“Kanina po marami ang nagpapasalamat sa akin dahil natulungan sila ng ating mga isinulong na programa. Pero sa totoo lang po, huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo dahil sa pagkakataon na inyong ibinigay sa akin upang makapagserbisyo sa inyo,” Go said during an interaction with the locals.

He highlighted the importance of establishing health facilities such as the new Super Health aimed at improving healthcare access, particularly in remote areas.

"Sa mga itinayo na Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad, lalo na sa rural areas. ‘Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno,” he added, emphasizing the centers' crucial role in decongesting hospitals and making primary healthcare services readily available in underserved communities.

These Super Health Centers, initiated by Go alongside fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, are eyed to be pivotal in early disease detection, medical consultation, and providing primary care, thereby strengthening community-based healthcare services.

Since 2022, funding has been allocated for over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 31 in Negros Occidental.

Meanwhile, there are 937 beneficiaries at the Brgy. Guinpana-an Covered Court received essential support packages, including food packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts, as well as sports items such as basketballs and volleyballs. Several residents were also given shoes, mobile phones, bicycles, and watches.

Earlier that day, assistance was also provided to over a thousand residents from various sectors, as well as beneficiaries from the Responsible Parenthood and Family Planning program and ashfall victims.

Similarly, financial support was also extended to selected indigent families, further easing their day-to-day struggles.

Go then provided additional support to individuals with medical needs, encouraging them to seek further help from the Malasakit Center at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City. The senator, principal author of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, proudly emphasized that these centers are designed to reduce the financial burden on patients by consolidating various medical assistance programs into one facility.

A total of 166 Malasakit Centers have been established nationwide, offering medical assistance to over 15 million Filipinos, according to DOH reports.