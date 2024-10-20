Free lecture on paper, print, press processes

The event is set to walk the attendees through offset and digital printing procedures, requirements, and programs necessary to ensure quality results. It will likewise highlight why paper selection is crucial not only in influencing the vibrancy, texture, and overall appearance of the design, but also in the perception of the brand.

The talk is part of the MCADTk Program of the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design in collaboration with GA Printing, a company with 47 years of expertise in the commercial industry, and Media MAX, a group of young multimedia artists from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of New Media Arts.

“Hot Off the Press: The Language of Production” will be facilitated by Mercedes Cruz, the business development manager of GA Printing, which is recognized both locally and internationally for its award-winning work and its International Organization for Standardization accreditation for quality management.

Cruz, who also serves as the secretary for the Philippine Dscoop community for HP Indigo printers, believes that Filipino printers are capable of competing on the global stage and looks forward to the ongoing technological developments. She earned her undergraduate degree from De La Salle University, completed a graphic design course at the Shillington in New York, and is currently pursuing her Masters in Entrepreneurship at the Ateneo de Manila University.

Hot Off the Press: The Language of Production is free and open to the public. It is scheduled for 1 p.m., and will be held on the eight floor, Learning Commons of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus. Interested participants may register through forms.