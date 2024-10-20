SUBSCRIBE NOW
ESPORTS

Fnatic ONIC PH outlasts Aurora in MPL Season 14 finals thriller

Fnatic ONIC PH is the new king of Mobile Legends in the Philippines following a hard-fought win over Aurora in the grand finals of MPL Season 14 this Sunday at Green Sun in Makati. They will bring home the lion's share of the $150,000 prize pool.

The squad of K1ngkong, Kelra, Brusko, Super Frince, and Kirk, went toe-to-toe with the MPL newcomer en route to a 4-3 victory. According to Fnatic ONIC PH head coach YnoT, winning MPL Season 14 is just accomplishing one of their many goals.

"Chapter 1 is done. On to the next and M6 [World Championship]. Our goal is to build a dynasty," said Anthony "Ynot" Seredrin after the match.

"Aurora gave us a really good scare, but that was what I expected in Mobile Legends Phillippines."

The best-of-seven thriller between Fnatic ONIC PH and Aurora is also going down in history as the most-watched series in MPL PH history as it recorded a staggering 1.59 peak viewers during the match.

