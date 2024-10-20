EVs seek to regain sales momentum at Paris Motor Show

Paris, France (AFP) — European and Chinese automakers faced off at the Paris Motor Show as they seek to make electric vehicles affordable for the broader public as the sector faces stalling sales in many countries.

The show also comes as the European Union is set to begin imposing tariffs as high as 45 percent on imported Chinese electric cars, which it says are needed to create a level playing field as Chinese manufacturers receive massive state subsidies.

With the focus on affordability there were fewer concept cars on display and more models available or soon to be available to consumers.

France’s Renault was showing off its R4 and R5 electric cars that hark back to popular models of yesteryear.

The compact R5 has just launched in France starting at just under 25,000 euros ($27,300) with government incentives included.

The larger R4 is an SUV-type vehicle with a planned range of 400 kilometres (250 miles) that should also hit the road next year at a price of under 30,000 euros.