Environmental justice is key

There is environmental justice when the right to live in a healthy environment is ensured and that no group of people bears a disproportionate share of negative environmental impacts.

Historically marginalized or low-income communities often face more environmental risks, but when such inequity is addressed — when the benefits of clean air, water and access to green spaces, and the burdens of pollution, hazardous waste and toxic facilities are distributed — environmental justice is enforced and enjoyed.

Likewise, affected communities are included in decision-making processes about environmental policies and projects, ensuring their voices are heard and respected.

Lastly, there is environmental justice when governments and corporations are also held accountable for the environmental impacts of their actions, particularly in cases where they contribute to or neglect environmental harm in vulnerable communities.

The meaning of the term may also be explained through its opposite — environmental injustice. One example of this is pollution in low-income communities. Factories, landfills, and power plants are often disproportionately located near lower-income neighborhoods, exposing residents to higher levels of air, water and soil pollution.

Another example is lack of access to clean water. Some communities, particularly in underserved or rural areas, may lack access to safe drinking water due to industrial contamination or failing infrastructure.

The quest for environmental justice is continuing and robust. The yearning for such is presented in this issue, through a collective effort to advocate for equal environmental protection for all communities.