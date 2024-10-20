Duterte gets Quadcom invitation

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has been invited to a hearing by the House Quad Committee (Quadcom) on Tuesday, regarding allegations of extrajudicial killings during his administration's war on drugs.

The invitation, dated 18 October and signed by Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairperson of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, seeks to gather insights related to the reported killings.

Retired police colonel Royina Garma recently revealed to the Quadcom that Duterte allegedly requested her to implement a national version of the "Davao Model," which purportedly included a system for rewarding police officers who killed drug suspects.

However, Duterte has firmly denied these claims, stating, “There was no reward. I will never give a reward.”

Official government records indicate that at least 6,200 drug suspects were killed in police operations from June 2016 to November 2021, while human rights groups estimate the actual figure could be as high as 30,000, accounting for unreported deaths.

Barbers noted that a partial committee report on the investigation into the drug war may be released later this week. Simultaneously, the Senate blue ribbon committee is conducting its own inquiry into the Duterte administration's drug policies.

Garma’s affidavit has also indicated the involvement of Duterte and Senator Christopher "Bong" Go in overseeing anti-drug operations, including the alleged cash reward system. Duterte has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation and stated he is prepared to appear before Congress.