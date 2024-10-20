DTI a role model in plastic pollution control — CCC

National agencies should take the cue from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in dealing with plastic pollution, according to the Climate Change Commission (CCC).

DTI has banned the unnecessary use of single-use plastics across all its offices and facilities nationwide through the issuance of Department Order 24-172 this year.

In a statement, CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje said the ban is a significant contribution to the government’s broader climate agenda.

“By eliminating single-use plastics in its operations, DTI sets a benchmark for how national agencies can lead efforts to combat pollution, protect marine ecosystems, and reduce the carbon footprint of government operations,” he said.

“The CCC has consistently advocated for integrating climate policies at all levels of government. DTI’s order reflects this advocacy that we hope will create a ripple effect that will inspire other national agencies, local government units, and private institutions to adopt similar measures,” Borje added.

“We congratulate DTI on this initiative and urge other agencies and sectors to take similar bold steps,” the CCC chief said.

According to Borje, DTI’s policy also supports the Philippines Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement, especially in the waste sector.

“Through the plastic ban, the agency contributes to the country’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve sustainability goals. It aligns with the broader targets of the National Adaptation Plan, which promotes climate resilience through waste reduction and sustainable comsumption,” Borje said.