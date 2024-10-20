Don’t kill a cobra

The public’s fear of snakes is valid. The venomous reptile’s bite results in an estimated 550 deaths annually in the Philippines, according to researchgate.net.

The more venomous king cobra is capable of killing 20 humans or even an elephant with a single bite.

What will you do if you encounter a cobra?

Surprisingly, local authorities and experts advise against killing them.

“Don’t hurt or attempt to catch it if you lack training on wild animal handling,” warns Alex San Jose, division chief of the Naga City Environment and Natural Resources Office-Watershed Management Division.

“Snakes are like us. They are part of the nature and have a right to live,” he adds.

When a resident of Barangay San Felipe, Naga City, Camarines Sur recently saw two cobras, he reported it to authorities and San Jose led a rescue team that caught the snakes.

The rescued reptiles were then handed over to the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office.

In case of many cobra sightings, the public should not be alarmed. The snakes are just out to mate, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.