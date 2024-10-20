Disaster response and relief galore

One of the reasons why the United Nations chose the Philippines to host the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) is the country’s reputation as a disaster resilient country. The government fulfills its primary role in DRR with help from local government units, private sector and other stakeholders.
One of the national agencies at the forefront of DRR is the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Its booth and exhibit during the conference at the PICC in Pasay City showcased the agency’s preparedness and ability to respond to disaster victims for their fast recovery and rehabilitation. Among the relief goods and items distributed by DSWD to people displaced by typhoon and other disasters are clothes, food with rice, hygiene kit, sleeping kits, water filtration drum and cookware.
All or some of the relief items are given to beneficiaries depending on the severity of their situation. The most expensive, costing several thousands of pesos, is the water filtration drum which is capable of converting flood water into clean and safe drinking water. The rice is also vacuum-packed for longer shelf life.
Other items that are not available from the DSWD are provided by the local government units, like tents for those who lost their homes. Powdered milk is not provided to prevent babies from being fed with it, in accordance with the Philippine Milk Code of 1986, according to a DSWD staff of the booth.