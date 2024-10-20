Disaster response and relief galore

All or some of the relief items are given to beneficiaries depending on the severity of their situation. The most expensive, costing several thousands of pesos, is the water filtration drum which is capable of converting flood water into clean and safe drinking water. The rice is also vacuum-packed for longer shelf life.

Other items that are not available from the DSWD are provided by the local government units, like tents for those who lost their homes. Powdered milk is not provided to prevent babies from being fed with it, in accordance with the Philippine Milk Code of 1986, according to a DSWD staff of the booth.