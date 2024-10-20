Dine at F1, fly to Dubai

From 23 September to 25 December, every dining experience at F1 Hotel Manila BGC can be a ticket to a Dubai getaway. Dine & Fly to Dubai for Two is the latest special promotion of the hotel in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Enjoy offerings at F All Day Dining and The Canary, and for every single receipt of P3,000, diners earn one raffle entry. The raffle draw is scheduled for 26 December. With travel dates valid from 26 December to 23 February 2025, guests have ample time to participate and plan their potential trip.

For further information and reservations, visit their website at www.f1hotelmanila.com, call (02) 8928-9888, or e-mail at inquiry@f1hotelsandresorts.com.