DENR and SM partner to save critically endangered PHL species

The DENR and SM Supermalls are working with the following organizations for the conservation of these species:

The Dugong, a gentle marine mammal often seen in the waters surrounding the Philippines, and the Philippine Turtle, including several endangered sea turtle species, are supported by Kabang Kalikasan ng Pilipinas Foundation Incorporated (KKPFI)/WWF-PH,

The Philippine Cockatoo, also known as the red-vented cockatoo and native to the country’s forests, is protected by the KATALA Foundation,

The Philippine Eagle, the country’s national bird known for its majestic size and critically low population, is conserved by the Philippine Eagle Foundation, and

The Tamaraw, a dwarf buffalo found only on the island of Mindoro, is looked after by the D’Aboville Foundation (DAF), and

The Pangolin, a critically endangered scaly mammal from Palawan, is championed by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

As part of the “Save From Extinction” campaign, SM Supermalls will provide key platforms to promote awareness through posters, videos, and fundraising booths in its malls. Participating malls include SM City North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Makati, SM Aura, and SM Mall of Asia, starting October 18. These booths will feature exclusive merchandise from Kultura, with proceeds supporting conservation efforts.