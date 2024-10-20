SUBSCRIBE NOW
DENR and SM partner to save critically endangered PHL species

(L-R) Hubert D’Aboville - President and Executive Director, D’Aboville Foundation and Demo Farm, Inc.; Mary Edwina D. Garchitorena - Country Director, Zoological Society of London-CMRP Philippines, Inc.; Dennis Joseph Ilustre Salvador - Executive Director, The Philippine Eagle Conservation Program Foundation; Steven T. Tan - President, SM Supermalls; Hanna Carinna Sy - Assistant Vice President for Special Events and Tenant Marketing, SM Supermalls; Hon. Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga - Secretary, Department of Environment and Natural Resources; Sarah Jessica Navarro - First Vice President, BDO; Katherine Custodio – Executive Director, World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines; Indira Dayang Lacerna-Widmann – Program Director, KATALA Foundation.
SM Supermalls has teamed up with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and some of the nation’s most respected organizations, each with expertise in wildlife conservation, to protect six critically-endangered animals found in the Philippines. The campaign -- launched in partnership with Kultura, Banco De Oro Unibank, Inc. (BDO), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the Forest Foundation Philippines (FFP), the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), the D’Aboville Foundation (DAF), the Philippine Eagle Conservation Program Foundation (PEF), and KATALA Foundation -- aims to raise both awareness and funds to safeguard these species and the communities that depend on them.

Hans Sy and Hanna Carinna Sy with His Excellency Kamal Kishore, Head of the UNDRR and Hon. Marco Toscano-Rivalta, Chief of UNDRR Regional Office for Asia Pacific, during the Save From Extinction MOU signing event
The DENR and SM Supermalls are working with the following organizations for the conservation of these species:

The Dugong, a gentle marine mammal often seen in the waters surrounding the Philippines, and the Philippine Turtle, including several endangered sea turtle species, are supported by Kabang Kalikasan ng Pilipinas Foundation Incorporated (KKPFI)/WWF-PH,

The Philippine Cockatoo, also known as the red-vented cockatoo and native to the country’s forests, is protected by the KATALA Foundation,

The Philippine Eagle, the country’s national bird known for its majestic size and critically low population, is conserved by the Philippine Eagle Foundation, and

The Tamaraw, a dwarf buffalo found only on the island of Mindoro, is looked after by the D’Aboville Foundation (DAF), and

The Pangolin, a critically endangered scaly mammal from Palawan, is championed by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

As part of the “Save From Extinction” campaign, SM Supermalls will provide key platforms to promote awareness through posters, videos, and fundraising booths in its malls. Participating malls include SM City North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Makati, SM Aura, and SM Mall of Asia, starting October 18. These booths will feature exclusive merchandise from Kultura, with proceeds supporting conservation efforts.

Exclusive shirts and totes by Kultura at the ‘Save from Extinction’ booth invite shoppers to join the movement to safeguard the Philippines’ most endangered wildlife. A portion of proceeds will go towards supporting this conservation initiative.
Kultura’s merchandise lineup includes t-shirt designs for both adults and children in several colors, with each product highlighting one of the six endangered animals. Canvas tote bags featuring the animals are also available for purchase.

Kultura’s exclusive merchandise collection for Save From Extinction features artwork of the dugong, pangolin, pawikan, tamaraw, cockatoo, and Philippine eagle on t-shirts and tote bags.

During the launch, Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to this vital cause: “At SM Supermalls, we are committed to protecting these remarkable creatures and their habitats. Through our malls and platforms, we are taking concrete steps to raise awareness and drive action that ensures their survival for future generations.”

BDO is leveraging its vast nationwide network to support the campaign, offering donation channels through its ATMs across the country. This integration makes it easier for the public to contribute, extending the reach of the campaign to thousands of communities. Funds raised will go directly to NGOs dedicated to the conservation of each species.

“This collaboration is not just about saving endangered animals; it’s about supporting the communities they belong to,” said Hanna Carinna Sy, SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Special Events and Tenant Marketing. “Our goal is to ensure the survival of these animals while creating lasting economic, social, and ecological benefits for future generations.”

This initiative is a key pillar in SM’s broader sustainability strategy, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation. By mobilizing its resources and partners for this crucial cause, SM is taking concrete action toward a sustainable future, where both people and wildlife can thrive.

To know more about the Save From Extinction campaign, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com/save-from-extinction.

