Davao bridge falls down

Police reported that a bridge on Km 8, Purok 6-A Iñigo in Barangay Matina Pangi collapsed on Saturday after a 10-wheeler truck carrying rocks and soil crossed it in the afternoon.

The truck driver escaped unharmed.

According to a local official, the 20-meter bridge was not designed to handle the weight of large trucks, with a capacity of only five tons. The bridge was also reportedly in a dilapidated condition.

The bridge is currently impassable, causing inconvenience to residents. While pedestrians can still cross the bridge in Saavedra, Catalunan Grande, motorists are forced to find alternative routes.

Barangay Matina Pangi councilor Oniel Pareñas said that the bridge was not intended for trucks, but they had allowed some smaller vehicles to cross due to lack of other options.

He also mentioned that the barangay lacks the funds to repair the bridge and has requested assistance from the city government and the congressional office.

Residents have expressed concerns about the potential theft of abandoned vehicles in the area, as it is known for high crime rates.