Cousins busted for illegal drugs in Manila

The Manila Police District (MPD) arrested on Saturday during a buy-bust operation two individuals engaged in selling illegal drugs.



Presently under the custody of MPD-Police Station 6, the suspects were identified as cousins, Alexander Patrick Serrano Reyes, 41, of Sta. Ana, Manila, and Jennalyn Reyes Cargo, 45, of Paco, Manila.



The report showed that the buy-bust operation was conducted at 10:30 pm.



Confiscated from the suspects were six plastic sachets that have a street value of P69, 360, and P500 marked money used in the buy-bust .



Charges for violation of RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspects at the Manila Prosecutors Office.