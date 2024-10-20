Core value: Lynk & Co Philippines 06 SUV Hyper Core+

That being said, the 06 SUV Hyper Core+ is no slouch in the performance departments, featuring a finely-tuned, 4-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharged engine capable of producing 181Ps and 290 Nm of torque. It accelerates quickly off the line, and has the torque to keep the power sustained.

The exterior of the 06 SUV Hyper Core+ is equally impressive. Full LED headlamps and taillamps provide enhanced visibility, while the large panoramic sunroof allows for natural light and ventilation. The Aurora Borealis daytime running lights add a touch of sophistication, while 18-inch alloy wheels complement the SUV’s sporty character.

Inside, the 06 SUV Hyper Core+ boasts a modern and comfortable interior. The 10.25 HD Instrument Cluster and 12.3 inch Color Touch Screen Display provide intuitive controls and access to a range of features. The 6 speakers deliver clear and immersive audio, while the integrated leather style semi bucket seats offer excellent support and comfort.