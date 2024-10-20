Core value: Lynk & Co Philippines 06 SUV Hyper Core+

This exciting global variant offers exceptional style and safety, European engineering, and a sporty yet sophisticated driving experience, making it an attractive choice for Filipino car buyers.
Starting with a net cash price of P1,299,000 (MSRP at P1,399,000) the 06 SUV Hyper Core+ comes with a comprehensive 5-year or 150,000km vehicle warranty and 2 years free periodic maintenance service (PMS), meaning you can enjoy your new, Swedish-designed and engineered 06 SUV without worrying about unexpected costs.
The 06 SUV Hyper Core+ is available in a range of eye-catching colors, including Misty Gray, Pearl White, Sonic Green and Pastel Lilac. These stylish options are meant to cater to diverse preferences while allowing customers to express their individuality.
Safety is a top priority for Lynk & Co, and the 06 SUV Hyper Core+ is equipped with a host of advanced features to protect its occupants. These include a High Strength Body Structure, driver/passenger/side/curtain airbags, ESP 9.3 Vehicle Stability Control System, Hill Start Assist, Anti Rollover Protection, 360-degree view camera and Cruise Control just to name a few.
That being said, the 06 SUV Hyper Core+ is no slouch in the performance departments, featuring a finely-tuned, 4-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharged engine capable of producing 181Ps and 290 Nm of torque. It accelerates quickly off the line, and has the torque to keep the power sustained.
The exterior of the 06 SUV Hyper Core+ is equally impressive. Full LED headlamps and taillamps provide enhanced visibility, while the large panoramic sunroof allows for natural light and ventilation. The Aurora Borealis daytime running lights add a touch of sophistication, while 18-inch alloy wheels complement the SUV’s sporty character.
Inside, the 06 SUV Hyper Core+ boasts a modern and comfortable interior. The 10.25 HD Instrument Cluster and 12.3 inch Color Touch Screen Display provide intuitive controls and access to a range of features. The 6 speakers deliver clear and immersive audio, while the integrated leather style semi bucket seats offer excellent support and comfort.
The 06 SUV’s ergonomic, comfortable and sleek interior
The Lynk & Co 06 SUV Hyper Core+ is a compelling proposition for those seeking a stylish, safe, and affordable SUV. With its attractive pricing, comprehensive warranty and maintenance coverage, and impressive features, it is sure to appeal to a wide range of Filipino car buyers.
Visit Lynk & Co Alabang, Lynk & Co Bulacan, Lynk & Co BGC, and Lynk & Co Iloilo. You may likewise contact Lynk & Co Philippines via its hotline, 0917 175 LYNK (5965). You may also visit LynkCo.ph to book a test drive, request for a quote, and learn more about Lynk & Co’s exciting product lineup.