Converge hunting for import

Converge is now scouring for other reinforcement options after plans to bring in Chris McCullough for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup fell through.

FiberXers assistant coach Charles Tiu confirmed that McCullough won’t be suiting up for the squad after opting to play in Indonesia.

With McCullough out of the picture, Converge is back to square one looking for a suitable import to beef up its roster after a quarterfinal finish in the season-opening Governors’ Cup.

“As of now, none so far,” Tiu told Daily Tribune when asked for an update regarding other potential options.

McCullough, a 6-foot-9 former National Basketball Association player, led San Miguel Beer to winning the 2019 edition of the import-laced tournament.

After his successful PBA stint, the 29-year-old forward played for clubs in Korea, Lithuania, Puerto Rico and Taiwan.

McCullough, the 29th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, powered Strong Group Athletics in ruling the 24th William Jones Cup last July. He won the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

The FiberXers hope to sustain the momentum of their good run in the 49th season of the PBA following a forgettable campaign in the previous season.

Converge ended the Governors’ Cup group stage as third seed and crossed paths with fancied San Miguel Beer in the best-of-five quarterfinals.