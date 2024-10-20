Changan Auto at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show

Inchcape Philippines, the official distributor for Changan Auto, marks a significant step in expanding Changan’s presence in the country. Changan Auto has successfully introduced a range of innovative and affordable vehicles that enhance customer access to quality automotive options while strengthening brand recognition. As a testament to this growth and commitment to the local market, Changan is set to speed up its game at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show happening this 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center, Manila.

The Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) has long established itself as a premier platform for automotive innovation in the Philippines, bringing together top brands to present their latest in technology, design, and performance. For their 9th year, PIMS is set to be particularly electrifying, with Changan’s debut adding a fresh dynamic to the lineup.

Renowned for its innovative engineering and commitment to quality, Changan is recognized as one of China’s leading automotive manufacturers, offering a diverse lineup of vehicles that blend advanced technology coated with elite design. Changan has positioned itself as a pioneer in the industry, promising electrifying surprises in every drive for car enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Attendees can look forward to experiencing cutting-edge technology and unexpected surprises as Changan unveils its latest models, reflecting the brand’s vision for the future of mobility. Don’t miss the chance to witness this exciting chapter in the automotive landscape!

As a celebration of furthering the innovative brand’s advocacy to provide Filipinos with smart mobility solutions, Changan Auto is doing a special preview of the all-new Hunter, the world’s first-ever range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) that is a pickup truck boasting a comprehensive range of 1,031 km.

Meanwhile, the Uni-T Midnight Edition, with only 10 units available, features a gloss black front lip, a blacked-out grille accent, gloss black side skirts with carbon accent, blacked-out wheels, and a shark fin spoiler trim in carbon finish.

Changan Auto is also rolling out exciting promos:

• A special anniversary offer of a P400,000 cash discount on the 2023 models of the popular CS35 Plus that began on 1 October and will be available until 31 December 2024.

• An exclusive promo in partnership with Shell Philippines: for every reservation on any Changan Auto vehicle during PIMS, the customer will be entitled to a P10,000 worth of Shell Go+ Points. This promo will only be available for the duration of the 9th PIMS from 24 to October.

Renowned Filipina singer Barbie Almalbis will perform at the Changan Auto booth on 27 October.