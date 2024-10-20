Camiguin reimplements tourism QR code

Cagayan de Oro City — The provincial government of Camiguin has reimplemented its travel QR code requirement following the expiration of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) issued by the Mambajao Regional Trial Court against the province’s Smart Tourism Ordinance.

Governor Xavier R. Jesus Romualdo, in a directive, initially suspended the ordinance last 27 September 2024 in compliance with the court order. However, the directive also stated that the ordinance would be reinstated upon the expiration of the 20-day TRO.

The TRO was issued in response to a petition filed by a businessman and 24 other individuals who challenged the constitutionality of the Smart Tourism Ordinance, as petitioners argued that the ordinance was despotic and unconstitutional, as it required visitors to obtain a QR code before entering the province.

The Smart Tourism Ordinance requires individuals to provide their personal data and obtain a QR code before entering Camiguin through its seaports, airports, or other authorized entry points.

Romualdo has previously defended the province’s QR code system, addressing concerns about data privacy.

He stressed that the information collected is standard and similar to what travelers typically provide and that it is necessary for enhancing tourism services and ensuring efficient access to accommodations.