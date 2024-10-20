BuCor boosts PDL reform program with new initiatives

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) aims to enhance its reformation program for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) through increased collaboration with stakeholders and government agencies, facilitating smoother reintegration into society.

This initiative was emphasized by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. as the bureau prepared for the week-long celebration of National Corrections Consciousness Week, starting on Monday. He underscored the commitment to strengthen existing reformation programs and introduce new reintegration initiatives for PDLs.

Although reintegration does not fall within our mandate which only includes safe keeping and reformation of PDLs, Catapang said that Bucor will introduce a program centered on behavior modification and therapeutic community, which are crucial in addressing the complex needs of PDLs to better prepare them for successful reintegration into society.

This is in addition to the reformation program being implemented inside the corrections facilities based on moral and spiritual, education and training, work and livelihood, sports and recreation, health and welfare.

Catapang also underscored the significance of fostering increased collaboration with other government agencies, like the Local Government Units, particularly in areas where PDLs will be re-integrated; the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Commission on Higher Education, Department of Education, Department of Health, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Social Welfare and Development and other stakeholders from the private sector.

“By working together with different partners that complement Bucor's efforts in reforming PDLs, Bucor can leverage resources, expertise and support to enhance its initiatives and can create a comprehensive support system to ensure a holistic approach to the rehabilitation and reintegration process of PDLs,” Catapang said.

With the continued innovation and enhancement of its programs, BuCor can empower PDLs to make positive changes in their lives and build a better future for themselves and their communities, Catapang added.

Meanwhile, the activities lined up for the celebration of the NCCW include a thanksgiving mass to be officiated by Fr. Jerry Orbos, opening of BuCor Bazaar which will feature products and paintings made by PDLs, jobs fair for the PDLs, artistic painting, creative miniature contest, sportsfest, free grooming service for PDLs, a Bible quiz, poster making and slogan making contest, feeding program, fishing competition and vertical gardening competition, legal and paralegal services.