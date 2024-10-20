BFAR’s P2.1B vessel bidding postponed for third time

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) opening bids for the purchase of P2.1 billion worth of vessels raises red flags after it was postponed again for the third time last week.

“Originally scheduled for October 11, 2024, the opening of bid for the project has been delayed three times,” according to Atty. Faye Singson, former assistant prosecutor of the Office of the Ombudsman.

Singson said the first bidding was cancelled due to lack of quorum brought about by the sudden absence of the special bids and awards committee (SBAC)chairman Zaldy Perez and the members of the technical working group (TWG).

The second was due to unexpected and seemingly coincidental loss of electric power in the BFAR building alone last October 15, she said.

Singson disclosed that the third and the latest postponement was last Wednesday, October 16. She said Perez attributed ‘once again’ the postponement of the third bidding to power disruptions.

“How did that brownout happen in the small room where the bidding is being conducted? But in other rooms of the bureau and nearby buildings in the area has no power disruptions that occurred that day,” Singson asked.

To pacify the displeased bidders, Perez announced on October 16, that the bidding process will pushed toda, 21 October through the bid opening.

“This development continuously raises eyebrows among the observers, “said the lawyer, adding that businessmen and other bidders are calling for a thorough investigation of this controversial bidding being undertaken by BFAR.

Manufacturers who were affected by the bidding deferment informed Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. that the “repeated delays and lack of transparency undermine public trust in the government's ability to conduct fair and efficient procurement processes.”

Singson also informed Laurel that Perez and the members of the SBAC violated several provisions Government Procurement Reform Act of 2022. BFAR is an attached agency of DA.