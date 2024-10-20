BFAR faces scrutiny over 3rd delay of P2.1-B vessel bids

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has raised concerns by postponing the opening bids for the purchase of vessels worth P2.1 billion for the third time last week.

“Originally scheduled for October 11, 2024, the opening of bid for the project has been delayed three times,” according to lawyer Faye Singson, former assistant prosecutor of the Office of the Ombudsman.

Singson said the first bidding was cancelled due to lack of quorum brought about by the sudden absence of the special bids and awards committee chairman Zaldy Perez and the members of the technical working group.

The second was due to unexpected and seemingly coincidental loss of electric power in the BFAR building alone last 15 October, she said.

Singson disclosed that the third and the latest postponement was last Wednesday. She said Perez attributed "once again" the postponement of the third bidding to power disruptions.

“How did that brownout happen in the small room where the bidding is being conducted? But in other rooms of the bureau and nearby buildings in the area has no power disruptions that occurred that day,” Singson asked.

To pacify the displeased bidders, Perez announced on 16 October, that the bidding process will push through on Monday through the bid opening.

“This development continuously raises eyebrows among the observers,” said the lawyer, adding that businessmen and other bidders are calling for a thorough investigation of this controversial bidding being undertaken by BFAR.

Manufacturers who were affected by the bidding deferment informed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. that the “repeated delays and lack of transparency undermine public trust in the government's ability to conduct fair and efficient procurement processes.”

Singson also informed Laurel that Perez and the members of the SBAC violated several provisions Government Procurement Reform Act of 2022. BFAR is an attached agency of DA.