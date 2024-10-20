Bernardo-Morada duo falls to Taiwanese tandem

Christian Bernardo and Alvin Morada’s journey in the Roketto Sydney International ended Saturday after losing to Lai Po Yu and Tsai Fu Cheng of Chinese Taipei, 18-21, 15-21.

Bernardo and Morada competed for 31 minutes before losing to the Taiwanese duo, formally ending the Filipino’s quest in the competition in Australia.

Still, it was a valiant effort for them to make it this far in the competition.

Bernardo and Morada defeated home bets Kanki Igawa and Frederick Zhao, 21-14, 21-10, in the Round of 32 before stunning the eighth-seeded pair of Vincent Tao of New Zealand and Australian Kai Chen Teoh, 21-14, 21-10, in the Round of 16.

The Filipinos then defeated Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo of Singapore, 8-21, 21-16, 21-19, in the quarterfinal to book a slot in the semis.

This is the farthest the Philippines has gone in any of the doubles categories it participated in this year’s tournament.

Eleanor Christine Inlayo and Airah Mae Nicole Albo made it as far as the quarterfinal before bowing to the Taiwanese pair of Hsu Yin-Hui and Tpelin Jhih Yun, 11-21, 12-21, in the quarterfinal of the women’s doubles last Friday.

Bernardo and Albo made it to the Round of 16 of the mixed doubles event only to be handed a 13-21, 21-18, 16-21 defeat at the hands of Edward Lau and Shaunna Li of New Zealand.